RTA and district admin Manshera fail to resolve issues of exorbitant fare

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and district administration Manshera on Friday failed to resolve the issue of excessive fares as transporters have fixed local fares on many routes of their own will.

According to the details, public transporters increased fares of different routes from Manshera city to other parts of the district and in the city on their own will. On some local routes, transporters are charging 30 rupees for a distance of one kilometer.

Till now RTA and district government did not arbitrate to resolve the issue accordingly and left the matter over to the transporter to use their power.

People are angry over the excessive charge of fares, the clash between transporters and passengers is a routine matter and usually, bus conductors insult passengers and threaten them to pay extra.

Public transport including Suzuki High roof, Suzuki van, and Wagon service, which is providing its services from Mansehra to Baffa Phakhal and Shankiyari root have fixed fares of 30 rupees for a one-kilometer distance without the consent of RTA and district administration.

Earlier, taxi services in Manshera district also increased their stop-to-stop rates, people have complained that whenever the prices of petrol increase the public transports which are mostly using CNG also increases its fare but when it decreases they don't pass on any advantage to the masses.