RTA Asked To Control Fares Of PSVs During Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi to control fares of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination.

According to a spokesman, RTA on the directives of the commissioner has finalized arrangements to conduct raids for checking fares of the public transport.

RTA under the supervision of Secretary RTA was taking strict action in accordance with the law against overcharging.

Secretary RTA had instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements to control fares of public transport as people started going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr, he added.

Special squads had also been formed and deployed at bus and wagon stands to control overcharging and overloading, he said adding, a special control room had also been set up at RTA office to monitor teams checking fares of buses and wagons in the bus stands.

The transporters and the management of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, else strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

Transporters had also been asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and bring all their vehicles on roads otherwise their licences would be cancelled.

