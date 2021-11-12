RTA bans heavy vehicles in city area

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has prohibited entry of heavy vehicles in city limits from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar imposed this ban to save city area from traffic jam as various roads were under construction, a spokesman of local administration here said on Friday.

The heavy duty traffic should use bypass route to reach other cities while crossing Faisalabad, he added.

