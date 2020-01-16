RTA challaned 6874 vehicles; impounded 3471 on rules violations in 2019

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi issued challan slips to 6874 vehicles particularly public service in Rawalpindi district in 2019 while 3471 vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to overcharging, overloading and substandard CNG cylinders.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said that the public service vehicles which were without route permits or in poor condition were also impounded and fined.

Some smoke-emitting public transport vehicles plying different routes were also impounded.

He informed that the RTA imposed fines amounting to over seven million rupees on the rules violators.

To a question he said, over 10,706 vehicles were issued challan slips in 2018 with fines amounting to over nine million rupees.

He said, 462 vehicles having substandard CNG cylinders were also issued challan slips during 2019 while 2546 vehicles which were without fitnesscertificates were also challaned.