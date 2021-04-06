RTA challans 273 PSVs, impounds 240 on rules violations

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued 273 challan slips to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 240 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued 273 challan slips to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 240 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during March.

According to RTA Secretary Rashid Ali, the teams of the authority conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said several vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicles which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 2,28,000 were imposed on the rules violators including those violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain coronavirus.

RTA squads constituted on the directives of Secretary RTA to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters conducted raids and checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he said.

The authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators.

The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

He said the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the rules would be imposed fines or impounded.

/395