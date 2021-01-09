UrduPoint.com
RTA Challans 280 Vehicles In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

RTA challans 280 vehicles in December

KASUR, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 280 vehicles for overcharging, smoke emitting, violating corona SOPs, fitting substandard gas cylinders and imposed fine of Rs 198,000 on them in December last.

A team headed by RTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed checked vehicles on various roads of the district and imposed fine on violation of overcharging etc. The team also impounded 104 vehicles and parked them under the custody of various police stations.

He warned the transporters to ensure the implementation of corona related SOPs and desist from overcharging, otherwise action would be taken against the violators as per law.

