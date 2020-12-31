RTA challans 4130 PSVs, impounds 3283 on rules violations

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challan slips to 4130 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 3283 for overcharging, overloading and on other traffic rules violations during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challan slips to 4130 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 3283 for overcharging, overloading and on other traffic rules violations during 2020.

According to a spokesman of RTA, the teams of the authority conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said several vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicles which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 4.3 million were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during 2020 and penalized the violators, he added.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.

To a question he said, the authority was also conducting raids to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government for public transport to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators. The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

He said the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded. No one would be allowed to put people's lives at risk, he said adding that the violators of the coronavirus-related SOPs would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the crackdown had been launched after increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. The administration had allowed public transport to operate in the district under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the guidelines issued by the authorities, the transporters had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.