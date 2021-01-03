UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Challans 4130 PSVs, Impounds 3283 On Rules Violations

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:10 PM

RTA challans 4130 PSVs, impounds 3283 on rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi have challaned 4130 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 3283 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during 2020.

According to a spokesman of RTA, the teams of the authority have conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said, several vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicles which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 4.3 million were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during 2020 and penalized the violators, he added.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.

In a reply to a question he said,the authority was also conducting raids to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government for public transport to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators.

The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

No one would be allowed to put people's lives at risk, he said adding, the violators of the coronavirus-related SOPs would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the crackdown had been launched after increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The administration had allowed public transport to operate in the district under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the guidelines issued by the authorities, the transporters had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Related Topics

CNG Government Of Punjab Vehicles RTA Rawalpindi 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.