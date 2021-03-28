UrduPoint.com
RTA Challans 42 PSVs, Impounds 15 On Coronavirus SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

RTA challans 42 PSVs, impounds 15 on coronavirus SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Sunday challaned 42 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 15 on violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a RTA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq had launched a campaign to ensure implementation of the SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said, the teams of the authority conducted raids and those found indulged in violations of the SOPs were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 65,000 were imposed on the violators.

RTA squads constituted to check implementation of the SOPs had accelerated their raids.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

