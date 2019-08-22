UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Challans 46, Impounds 15 Public Transport Vehicles On Rules Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:00 PM

RTA challans 46, impounds 15 public transport vehicles on rules violations

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has launched operation against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 15 vehicles while fines amounting to Rs 64,500 were also imposed for overcharging, overloading and other violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has launched operation against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 15 vehicles while fines amounting to Rs 64,500 were also imposed for overcharging, overloading and other violations.

According to RTA spokesman, the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The teams conducted raids at different bus stands and other points and checked violation of fares, route permits, fitness certificates and overloading, he said adding that 46 buses and vans were issued challan slips during the operation.

He said that special teams were checking fare violations and the authority was also keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes.

The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators.

Related Topics

Vehicles RTA Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on S ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 635 PKK Militants in Anti-Ter ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Decides to End Intelligence Sharing Pact Wit ..

4 minutes ago

Police capture 16,000 for counterfeiting, illegall ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Facebook Removes Dozens of Accounts, Pages Over Li ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.