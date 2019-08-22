RTA challans 46, impounds 15 public transport vehicles on rules violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has launched operation against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 15 vehicles while fines amounting to Rs 64,500 were also imposed for overcharging, overloading and other violations.

According to RTA spokesman, the authority was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The teams conducted raids at different bus stands and other points and checked violation of fares, route permits, fitness certificates and overloading, he said adding that 46 buses and vans were issued challan slips during the operation.

He said that special teams were checking fare violations and the authority was also keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes.

The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators.