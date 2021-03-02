RTA challans 645 PSVs, impounds 523 on rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 645 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 523 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during February.

According to Secretary RTA, Rashid Ali, the teams of the authority conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said, several vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicles which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 474,000 were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he said.

The authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators.

The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the rules would be imposed fines or impounded.

