RTA Challans 715 PSVs, Impounds 565 On Rules Violations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi issued 715 challan slips to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 565 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during February

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi issued 715 challan slips to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 565 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during February.

According to a RTA spokesman, the teams of the authority conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging, overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said, several vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicles which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs 497,000 were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA squads constituted on the directives of Secretary RTA to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters conducted raids and checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he said.

The authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators. The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

