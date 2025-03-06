Open Menu

RTA Conducted Road Checking In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RTA conducted road checking in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On the special instructions of Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood Younis, Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA), conducted a road checking campaign on Thursday at various bus stands, Peshawar Chowk and major highways.

According to RTA office, Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Secretary RTA Kohat, Shah Wazir were also present on the occasion.

During the checking, strict action was taken against charging excessive fare from passengers, driving without road permits, and without licenses.

Transport officials checked the documents of several vehicles and fined the violators on the spot. Secretary RTA, Shah Wazir clarified that no compromise will be made on transport laws to ensure the convenience of the public and a safe travel system.

He directed the transporters to strictly adhere to the fixed fare, otherwise they will face strict legal action. Passengers appreciated this initiative of the transport authorities and expressed hope that such actions will continue in the future so that they can get improved travel facilities.

