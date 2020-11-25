RTA conducting raids to ensure implementation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi is conducting raids to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government for public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi is conducting raids to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government for public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Secretary RTA, Rawalpindi, Ghulam Abbas Mehr, the authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, was imposing fines and issuing challan slips to the violators. The vehicles of violators were also being impounded, he added.

He said, 207 PSVs were issued challan slips while 191 were impounded during last week and imposed fines amounting to Rs 185,500 over SOPs violations.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

No one would be allowed to put people's lives at risk, he said adding the violators of the coronavirus-related SOPs would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said the crackdown had been launched after increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The administration had allowed public transport to operate in the district under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the guidelines issued by the authorities, the transporters had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

The administration had made it mandatory for the bus stand and wagon stand managements to make crew and passengers follow SOPs within the limits of the respective terminals.

People operating the bus and wagon stands were instructed to implement social distancing at stands and in vehicles as well. There were guidelines for the buses that one door is used for boarding and the other for alighting. However in case of vans and wagons with single doors, the crew was directed to ensure social distancing as people get on or off the vehicle.

The secretary said parking lanes should be set up at bus stands and circles should be marked where passengers should stand to maintain social distance. Bus stand operators should deploy staff to control overcrowding. Buses were not allowed to run air conditioners and all windows should remain open for fresh air.

According to the SOPs, only vehicles with route permits will be allowed to operate. All buses will be sanitised from time to time. Anyone suffering from cold or fever will not be allowed to board. The stand administration should also inform the riders who come from time to time.