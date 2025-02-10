RTA conducts action illegal vehicles, imposed fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon, along with the Motorway and Traffic Police conducted an action against transporters.

This operation was carried out on the directives of Senior Provincial Minister of Sindh, Transport Department, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary.Transport Asad Zamin, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo and DC Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon.

Bat 33 DSP Motorway Police Nadeem Gul, Sub Inspector Shakeel Chanar, Lady Sub Inspector Afreen Gulrez and Inspector Traffic Police Nazar Lashari took part in operation.

The blockade was carried out from 8 am to 3 pm around LPG bowsers, dumpers, trucks, trolleys, tankers, vans.

During the operation, 116 heavy vehicles were checked and 38 vehicles were fined Rs 154,000 for axle load regime, prohibited cylinders, route permits and expired fitness.

On this occasion, Secretary RTA Saleem Memon said that axle load regime unfit vehicles and vehicles with cylinders and without route permits will be selectively eliminated in the Hyderabad region.