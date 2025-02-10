RTA Conducts Action Illegal Vehicles, Imposed Fine
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon, along with the Motorway and Traffic Police conducted an action against transporters.
This operation was carried out on the directives of Senior Provincial Minister of Sindh, Transport Department, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary.Transport Asad Zamin, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo and DC Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon.
Bat 33 DSP Motorway Police Nadeem Gul, Sub Inspector Shakeel Chanar, Lady Sub Inspector Afreen Gulrez and Inspector Traffic Police Nazar Lashari took part in operation.
The blockade was carried out from 8 am to 3 pm around LPG bowsers, dumpers, trucks, trolleys, tankers, vans.
During the operation, 116 heavy vehicles were checked and 38 vehicles were fined Rs 154,000 for axle load regime, prohibited cylinders, route permits and expired fitness.
On this occasion, Secretary RTA Saleem Memon said that axle load regime unfit vehicles and vehicles with cylinders and without route permits will be selectively eliminated in the Hyderabad region.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTA conducts action illegal vehicles, imposed fine2 minutes ago
-
National Horse and Cattle Show returns in full splendor after several years2 hours ago
-
Inaugural session of AMAN Dialogue-25 held2 hours ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal mining2 hours ago
-
Newborn baby girl’s body found near Officer Colony, Mirpur2 hours ago
-
Anti-polio campaign surpasses target by 11% in twin cities2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab Emirates2 hours ago
-
Drug smuggling foiled , female suspect arrested2 hours ago
-
Governor lauds Forces for killing seven terrorists in N Waziristan2 hours ago
-
Inaugural session of AMAN dialogue 2025 held in Karachi3 hours ago
-
One dead, four injured as car falls into ditch3 hours ago
-
AJK pays tribute to Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on 12th martyrdom anniversary3 hours ago