RTA Continues Action Against Noncompliance Of Transporters

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

RTA continues action against noncompliance of transporters

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Secretary Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali Wednesday said action was in progress against violation of laws and regulations to ensure safety and security of passengers.

The secretary, in a statement, said that action was initiated on directives of provincial secretary of department of Transport and Mass Transit to check excessive fares, illegal transport stands, invalid road permit holders, illegal bus routes, public transport, owners of school vans and quingqi rickshaws using CNG cylinders.

Jamali said during operation 70 vehicles operating on different routes were checked while 21 vehicles operating against law were challaned and Rs, 21,500 were recovered from them as penalty.

More Stories From Pakistan

