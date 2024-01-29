Open Menu

RTA Continues Crackdown Against Charging Excessive Fares From Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region, Saleem Memon, has claimed that more than a 100 vehicles transporting passengers from Karachi to other parts of the country were stopped in Hyderabad to check the fares.

He informed here on Monday that during the crackdown against the transporters charging excess fares from the passengers the RTA Hyderabad imposed penalties and got fares refunds of Rs99,500 from 132 vehicles.

According to him, the action was taken on the complaints that the transporters were not reducing the fares even though the fuel prices had continuously reduced on a fortnightly basis during the last 3 months.

Memon said some transporters made false excuses of shortage of vehicles or supplementary expenses along the route to justify excessive fares.

He added that a large number of such vehicles did not move from or stop at the government authorized bus stands owing to which the fares enforcement at the bus stops could not be ensured.

The Secretary RTA said such vehicles mostly operated from unauthorized stops in the province.

