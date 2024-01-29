RTA Continues Crackdown Against Charging Excessive Fares From Passengers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:48 PM
The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region, Saleem Memon, has claimed that more than a 100 vehicles transporting passengers from Karachi to other parts of the country were stopped in Hyderabad to check the fares
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region, Saleem Memon, has claimed that more than a 100 vehicles transporting passengers from Karachi to other parts of the country were stopped in Hyderabad to check the fares.
He informed here on Monday that during the crackdown against the transporters charging excess fares from the passengers the RTA Hyderabad imposed penalties and got fares refunds of Rs99,500 from 132 vehicles.
According to him, the action was taken on the complaints that the transporters were not reducing the fares even though the fuel prices had continuously reduced on a fortnightly basis during the last 3 months.
Memon said some transporters made false excuses of shortage of vehicles or supplementary expenses along the route to justify excessive fares.
He added that a large number of such vehicles did not move from or stop at the government authorized bus stands owing to which the fares enforcement at the bus stops could not be ensured.
The Secretary RTA said such vehicles mostly operated from unauthorized stops in the province.
Recent Stories
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District8 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.10 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran10 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz10 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare7 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations1 minute ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore1 minute ago
-
Tourists advised to use precautionary measures during hilly area's visit1 minute ago
-
Shania Khan visits Quetta Central Jail26 seconds ago