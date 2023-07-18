RTA cracks down on illegal gas cylinders in public transport

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat conducted a crackdown against illegal installation of LPG cylinders in public transport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat conducted a crackdown against illegal installation of LPG cylinders in public transport.

During vehicle inspections at bus and wagon stands of Sialkot district, gas cylinders were seized from 25 mini buses, while 5 vehicles were impounded and a fine of 60,000 rupees was imposed for the illegal use of gas cylinders.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat said that the use of gas cylinders in public transport is illegal and the campaign against it will continue.

He directed that the owners should remove illegal cylinders themselves otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.