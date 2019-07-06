RTA decides new fares for local transporter

After the increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices across the country district administration Saturday also increased the fares and notification in this connection would be issued within a couple of days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : After the increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices across the country district administration Saturday also increased the fares and notification in this connection would be issued within a couple of days.

Earlier, after the increase of CNG price the local transporters have increased the fares from Rs .15 per stop to Rs. 20 by their own in Abbottabad.

Now Regional Transport Authority (RTA), transport unions and drivers, after detailed deliberations, have decided the new fares for the local routes and increased from Rs.

15 rupees to Rs. 18 from Abbottabad to Mandian. The notification would be approved after the signature of commissioner Hazara.

Local and intercity transporters in Hazara division have increased the fares during last week which has provoked the commuters and arguments between the transporters and travelers have become a routine matter.

The new fares decision was only taken in district Abbottabad and intercity transport fares are yet to decide where transports are overcharging from the commuters.