RTA, District Admin Launch Crackdown Against Substandard CNG Cylinder Kits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

RTA, District Admin launch crackdown against substandard CNG cylinder kits

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and District Administration launched joint crackdown against substandard CNG cylinder kits in public vehicles and imposed heavy fine against owners of 43 vehicles over non- availability of fitness certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and District Administration launched joint crackdown against substandard CNG cylinder kits in public vehicles and imposed heavy fine against owners of 43 vehicles over non- availability of fitness certificates.

Traffic Magistrate and Additional Assistant Commissioner Gulshin Ara along with police officers examined CNG kits in vehicles on Khyber Road and imposed heavy fine against owners of 43 vehicles after they failed to produce fitness certificates.

The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar. The Deputy Commissioner directed owners of vehicles to get fitness certificate at earliest, otherwise stern legal action would be taken.

