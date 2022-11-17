RTA expedites action against traffic rules violators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has expedited action against rules violating public transport vehicles and impose heavy fines. In this regard Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zameer Hussain Brohi disclosed on Thursday that a team of DRTA and traffic police jointly checked public transport operating on different routes and inspected their fitness certificates and route permits, the team also enquired passengers about fare charged by transporter. Secretary DRTA strictly directed drivers of public transport for removal of LPG gas cylinders from the vehicles immediately.

He warned that fitness of public transport vehicles shall be maintained or on violation action would be initiated against them.

The Secretary said that inspection of public transport and goods transport was in progress on daily basis. He said that during checking, 14 vehicles were booked on various violations of traffic rules and penalty of Rs 6000 was recovered from them on the spot.

The Secretary has the warned transporters to remove gas cylinders immediately and avoid overcharging of fare from passengers.