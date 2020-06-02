UrduPoint.com
RTA Fails To Implement Revised Fares In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:28 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara and district administrations on Tuesday failed to implement revised fares while the public transporters in all across the Hazara charging excessive fares

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara and district administrations on Tuesday failed to implement revised fares while the public transporters in all across the Hazara charging excessive fares.

Transporters of the Hazara division not only rejected the new fares list of RTA but also challenged the authority of the police and other concerns by charging extra fares on different routes on their own will.

After mounting the pressures by the masses RTA revised the intercity and inter-district fares list as the government reduced massively petroleum prices in the country, transporters were charging excessive fares on the local and inter-district routes of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, and Torghar where dispute of extra charges was a common issue.

A week back RTA issued a revised fare list for public transport for 8 districts of the Hazara region where the transporters were charging excessive fares on almost all routes, RTA also requested the District Police Officers (DPOs) to help in the implementation of the revised fare list.

