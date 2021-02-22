UrduPoint.com
RTA Fines 11 Drivers Over Violations

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority fined the drivers of 11 vehicles over different road violations on Monday.

According to official sources, the team headed by Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain checked implementation on COVID-19 SOPs, as well as fitness of vehicles and overloading.

He issued challan tickets to 11 drivers over violations.

The team removed substandard CNG cylinders from vehicles and ordered the drivers to implement anti-corona SOPs or else face strict action.

