RTA fines 98 vehicles for overcharging, violating rules

The Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad continued legal action against transporters involved in overcharging, illegal bus stands, illegal route permit holders, owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad continued legal action against transporters involved in overcharging, illegal bus stands, illegal route permit holders, owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders.

District Secretary RTA Saudur Rehman Jamali informed on Tuesday that during action initiated on directives of Secretary Department of Transport and Mass Transit nearly 98 vehicles operating on different routes were checked and a fine of Rs. 29,500 was levied on vehicles violating rules and regulations.

He said the overcharged amount of fare extracted by transporters was refunded to 950 passengers.

He said on the directives of provincial secretary transport, proceedings against violating transporters was in progress on daily basis.