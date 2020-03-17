UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Fines 98 Vehicles For Overcharging, Violating Rules

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:19 PM

RTA fines 98 vehicles for overcharging, violating rules

The Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad continued legal action against transporters involved in overcharging, illegal bus stands, illegal route permit holders, owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad continued legal action against transporters involved in overcharging, illegal bus stands, illegal route permit holders, owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders.

District Secretary RTA Saudur Rehman Jamali informed on Tuesday that during action initiated on directives of Secretary Department of Transport and Mass Transit nearly 98 vehicles operating on different routes were checked and a fine of Rs. 29,500 was levied on vehicles violating rules and regulations.

He said the overcharged amount of fare extracted by transporters was refunded to 950 passengers.

He said on the directives of provincial secretary transport, proceedings against violating transporters was in progress on daily basis.

Related Topics

CNG Martyrs Shaheed Fine Vehicles Progress

Recent Stories

Entry of persons accompanying passengers banned at ..

1 minute ago

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to play proactive ro ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

50 minutes ago

US STRATCOM Confirms No Coronavirus Infections, Op ..

1 minute ago

US Lifts Sanctions Against Tempbank Board Member A ..

1 minute ago

Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Wor ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.