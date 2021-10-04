UrduPoint.com

RTA Fines Unvaccinated Travelers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have launched crackdown against non vaccinated passengers and imposed fine against the violators.

As per the new guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Regional Transport Authority secretary along with district administration officials Monday inspected vehicles for COVID-19 standard operating procedures and imposed fines against violators.

Only vaccinated individuals were allowed to travel in public transport while unvaccinated people would be fined, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro warned in a tweet.

The district administration also urged the citizens to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

