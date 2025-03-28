RTA forms Special Squads to curb overcharging, ensure vehicles' fitness ahead of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has formed special squads to prevent increase in transport fares on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. A complaint cell has also been established in RTA office. The squads will monitor fitness and overcharging issues.

According to the details, Commissioner Rawalpindi strictly directed the concerned authorities to ensure no transport vehicle should be allowed to ply from any base, terminal or bus stand without fitness certificate and route permit. "Transporters should be made obliged to collect the fixed fares from the passengers violation to which will lead to strict legal action", he directed.

Moreover , the squads have been instructed to ensure boarding the passengers according to the vehicles capacity.

During a briefing, the Secretary RTA said that Syed Nadeem Abbas (Motor mobile Patrol Inspector) – 03128591214 and Azhar Nawab (Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner) – 03067542918 have been deployed to address the complaints of the public.

In addition, Squad No. 1 Syed Nadeem Abbas along with his allied staff has been given the duty of General Bus Stand Pir Wadhai, Crystal Lines, Safeway Travel, Pakeeza Travel, New Darbar travel and Shaheen Travel Pir Wadhai.

The contact number of this squad is 0312-859214.

Squad No. 2 Muhammad Azhar Nawaz along with his allied staff has been deployed at Hamrahi Travel Swan Camp, Kainat Travel, New Khan, New Coach, Ghausia Travel, Kohistan Travel Peshawar Road Rawalpindi, and his contact number is 0306-7542918.

Squad No. 3 Muhammad Hassan 0313-4556201, Squad No. 4 Muhammad Nawaz 0346-6348393 and Squad No. 5 Muhammad Ajmal 0344-8392489 along with their allied staff have been given the duty of checking on the urban routes of Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi directed all the citizens to immediately inform the concerned officers in case of overcharging of fare, boarding of excess passengers or any other violation so that effective action can be taken.

He further said that the presence of relevant officers in the control room should be ensured and the special squads should be informed about the complaints received in a timely manner so that they can be redressed in a timely manner. Also, all complaints should be registered regularly and telephone log books should be kept complete and organized.