RTA gears up action against transport vehicles, return extra fare to passengers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As the transporters have started to charge exorbitant fares from the passengers returning to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the Regional Transport Authority geared into action, imposing fines on the vehicles and taking about excess fares from the transporters.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed the APP here on Sunday that during the day-long action on the National Highway near Ayub Hotel Rs 246,000 were returned to the passengers and Rs 650,000 fine was imposed on the public transport vehicles.

He said under the instructions of Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the action was being taken on a daily basis against the violators of the government-fixed public transport fares.

The Secretary RTA warned the transporters to charge only approved fares from the passengers to avoid facing action and penalties.