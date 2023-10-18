RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

On the direction of Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara Division on Wednesday has introduced a revised fare schedule for inter-district and inter-provincial travel, following a significant reduction in petroleum product prices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara Division on Wednesday has introduced a revised fare schedule for inter-district and inter-provincial travel, following a significant reduction in petroleum product prices.

The revised fare structure includes a series of updated rates for various routes, making travel more affordable for the residents of Hazara Division.

Some prominent routes from Abbottabad to other cities include Islamabad (394 rupees), Rawalpindi (364 rupees), Lahore (1,419 rupees), Karachi (4,555 rupees), Haripur (131 rupees), Murree (222 rupees), and Muzaffarabad (231 rupees).

The authorities are also taking strict measures to ensure compliance with the new fare structure, preventing any overcharging or violation of the revised rates. This is in line with directives from the provincial government to provide relief to the public.