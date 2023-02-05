UrduPoint.com

RTA Holds Rally On Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has organised a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday.

Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Hinjra led the rally which started from General Bus Stand and a large number of transporters participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA strongly condemned Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir and said that blood of Kashmiri martyrs would surely bring revolution in the valley soon.

He said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self-determination but India was using all ugly and wicked tactics to suppress their voice.

However, India would not succeed in its nefarious designs as the world had realized true face of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He appealed the heads of Muslim countries to raise a strong and united voice in favor of Kashmiri people so that they could get freedom from Indian atrocities.

The participants also chanted slogans against Indian cruelty in occupied Kashmir.

