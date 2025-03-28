RTA Hyderabad Recovers 6.5 Million In Excessive Fares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a bid to discourage excessive fares from passengers travelling back to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr, Hyderabad's Regional Transport Authority (RTA) checked some 884 vehicles in 2 days, recovering over Rs 6.5 million amount from the transporters.
The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Friday that the amount in question was charged as fares in excess of the government approved rates.
He added that the said amount was returned to the passengers while more than Rs1 million were also recovered under the head of fines from the transporters.
Memon apprised that on the night of March 27 they checked 384 vehicles on M9 Motorway and recovered Rs 2.
052 million in excessive fares and Rs 485,000 through fines from the public transport vehicles.
The Secretary added that on Friday around 500 vehicles were checked with the recovery of more than Rs 4.5 million in excessive fares and Rs 564,000 from fines imposed on the transporters.
He said the Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had strictly directed the Transport Department to ensure that the people returning from the urban centers to their hometowns to celebrate Eid were not plundered by the transporters.
The Secretary also warned the transporters to desist from the practice of overcharging from the passengers to avoid facing heavier fines.
