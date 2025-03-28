Open Menu

RTA Hyderabad Recovers 6.5 Million In Excessive Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

RTA Hyderabad recovers 6.5 million in excessive fares

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a bid to discourage excessive fares from passengers travelling back to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr, Hyderabad's Regional Transport Authority (RTA) checked some 884 vehicles in 2 days, recovering over Rs 6.5 million amount from the transporters.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Friday that the amount in question was charged as fares in excess of the government approved rates.

He added that the said amount was returned to the passengers while more than Rs1 million were also recovered under the head of fines from the transporters.

Memon apprised that on the night of March 27 they checked 384 vehicles on M9 Motorway and recovered Rs 2.

052 million in excessive fares and Rs 485,000 through fines from the public transport vehicles.

The Secretary added that on Friday around 500 vehicles were checked with the recovery of more than Rs 4.5 million in excessive fares and Rs 564,000 from fines imposed on the transporters.

He said the Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had strictly directed the Transport Department to ensure that the people returning from the urban centers to their hometowns to celebrate Eid were not plundered by the transporters.

The Secretary also warned the transporters to desist from the practice of overcharging from the passengers to avoid facing heavier fines.

Recent Stories

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

40 minutes ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

1 hour ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

2 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

3 hours ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

3 hours ago
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

3 hours ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

4 hours ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

4 hours ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

4 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan