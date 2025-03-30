RTA Hyderabad recovers Rs1.7 million charged as excessive fares

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a bid to discourage charging excessive fares from passengers travelling back to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr, Hyderabad's Regional Transport Authority (RTA) checked 240 vehicles on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that they recovered Rs1.715 million which the transporters had collected from the passengers as unjustified and unauthorized fares.

He added that he also slapped fines to the tune of Rs580,000 on dozens of transporters for charging excessive fares.

According to him, the recovered amount was returned to the passengers.

Memon told that the drivers and cleaners of 3 buses were arrested, adding that one of the bus' driver and cleaner tried to block the highway in protest but the police helped the RTA foil their attempt.

The Secretary RTA said that Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had strictly directed the transport department to ensure that action was taken against the transporters who were exploiting the people returning to their hometowns to celebrate Eid.