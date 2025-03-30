RTA Hyderabad Recovers Rs1.7 Million Charged As Excessive Fares
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a bid to discourage charging excessive fares from passengers travelling back to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr, Hyderabad's Regional Transport Authority (RTA) checked 240 vehicles on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Sunday.
Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that they recovered Rs1.715 million which the transporters had collected from the passengers as unjustified and unauthorized fares.
He added that he also slapped fines to the tune of Rs580,000 on dozens of transporters for charging excessive fares.
According to him, the recovered amount was returned to the passengers.
Memon told that the drivers and cleaners of 3 buses were arrested, adding that one of the bus' driver and cleaner tried to block the highway in protest but the police helped the RTA foil their attempt.
The Secretary RTA said that Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had strictly directed the transport department to ensure that action was taken against the transporters who were exploiting the people returning to their hometowns to celebrate Eid.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA imposes Rs 1.4 mln fine on sweet outlets6 minutes ago
-
RTA Hyderabad recovers Rs1.7 million charged as excessive fares6 minutes ago
-
Fight over purchase of watch result in injuries to 8 persons16 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy meat16 minutes ago
-
Two members of mugging gang busted in Wah26 minutes ago
-
Eid cleanliness drive in full swing in Chiniot26 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Fitr serves as beacon of brotherhood & love: AJK President36 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing daughter, injuring wife, sister-in-law36 minutes ago
-
Cloudy Eid forecast in Lahore36 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt crack down on transporters for overcharging36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to the nation36 minutes ago
-
Train engine derails near Kotri railway station36 minutes ago