RTA Imposed Rs 18,500 Fine On LPG Fitted Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) imposed Rs 18,500 fine on LPG cylinder-fitted vehicles and Rs 16,000 on those emitting excessive smoke on Friday.
Transporters were also fined Rs 13,000 for overcharging passengers, Rs 22,000 on unfit vehicles and Rs 34,000 over violation of excel load management.
According to official sources, 77 vehicles were impounded and 21 others were sent to wicks center for fitness certificates.
The teams checked overall 191 vehicles on various roads of which 104 were issued challan on different violations.
