RTA Imposes Fine On Transporters Charging Extra Fares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

RTA imposes fine on transporters charging extra fares

The district administration has constituted a committee to ensure implementation of fixed transport fares and for taking action against overcharging by transporters during Eid ul Azha

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration has constituted a committee to ensure implementation of fixed transport fares and for taking action against overcharging by transporters during Eid ul Azha.

According to a handout issued by information office on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner capt.

(r) Bilal Shahid Rao constituted the committee that comprised of Secretary Transport Authority, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Mukhtiarkar.

Meanwhile, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, in collaboration with National Highway and Motorway Police, carried out action against 50 passenger coaches and 31 High Ace Vans and imposed penalty of Rs.64500 for overcharging. Moreover transporters were made to return Rs.34500 to passengers which they had charged above the fixed fares.

