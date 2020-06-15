RTA imposes Rs 286,000 fine over SOPs violation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::District and Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muzaffar Hayat has imposed Rs 286,000 fine on 75 different public transport vehicles and impounded four of them over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and overcharging passengers during a special checking in Sialkot district.

He directed the owners of lorry adda, drivers, conductors and passengers to wear facemasks and follow the government SOPs at bus terminals and during journey. Otherwise, the bus terminals would be sealed, he warned.