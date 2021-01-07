'RTA imposing heavy fine on transporters violating SOPs'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is strictly checking implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs in passenger vehicles on main roads and imposing heavy fines besides impounding vehicles of violators.

According to official sources, the teams under the supervision of Secretary RTA impounded several vehicles and imposed fines on a number of other transporters on violation of SOPs at different roads on Thursday.

The teams also challaned 4 vehicles under anti-smog measures.

Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain has warned the transporters to ensure implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs in their vehicles otherwise stern legal action will be taken against them.

He also urged the passengers that second wave of coronavirus is more severe so wear face masks for their safety.