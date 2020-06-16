UrduPoint.com
RTA Impound 26 More Vehicles For SOP Violations In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

RTA impound 26 more vehicles for SOP violations in Multan

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 26 more transport vehicles over SOPs violations as part of drive being initiated to combat COVID-19 pandemic here on Tuesday

In line with directive of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, transport authority under supervision of the Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crackdown against passenger vehicles plying on routes especially from Multan to Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Mianwali.

During checking, 26 buses were found violating SOPs as the passengers were not wearing masks,no sanitizer in vehicles; also travelers were adjusted without maintaining specific distance.

RTA teams also imposed fine Rs 32,000 collectively on overall SOPs' violators. Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said in this regard that public lives couldn't be put at risk. He said that violators would be meted out as per law to land them in safe zone and survive healthy.

