RTA impounds 10 PSVs vehicles on overloading, overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Friday impounded 10 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and imposed fines for violation of overloading and overcharging.

According to a RTA spokesman, the team on the directives of the RTA Secretary conducted raids and checked Rawalpindi to Kotli Sattian routes.

He said there was a zero-tolerance policy against overloading and overcharging and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

During the operation against overcharging and overloading, 26 vehicles were penalized and 10 of them impounded, he added.