UrduPoint.com

RTA Impounds 22 PSVs For Violating Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RTA impounds 22 PSVs for violating corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi teams on Tuesday inspected various buses and public transport vehicles (PSVs) at different routes and impounded 22 vehicles in violation of Corona virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 30,000.

According to Secretary, RTA Rashid Ali, teams of the authority checked the implementation of social distancing and wearing of masks by the passengers in buses and other PSVs vehicles and took action against the rules violators.

RTA on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi would continue its ongoing campaign to check violations of SOPs.

He urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona virus.

The district administration officers and RTA teams had accelerated their raids against the violators, he added.

The provincial government had imposed restrictions on public transport and business activities to control spread of the virus, he said.

395

Related Topics

Business Vehicles RTA Rashid Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

24 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

50 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

50 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

50 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.