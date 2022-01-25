RTA impounds 22 PSVs for violating corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi teams on Tuesday inspected various buses and public transport vehicles (PSVs) at different routes and impounded 22 vehicles in violation of Corona virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 30,000.

According to Secretary, RTA Rashid Ali, teams of the authority checked the implementation of social distancing and wearing of masks by the passengers in buses and other PSVs vehicles and took action against the rules violators.

RTA on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi would continue its ongoing campaign to check violations of SOPs.

He urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona virus.

The district administration officers and RTA teams had accelerated their raids against the violators, he added.

The provincial government had imposed restrictions on public transport and business activities to control spread of the virus, he said.

