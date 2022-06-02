RTA impounds 40 vehicles during crackdown

The District Regional Transport Authority on Thursday launched a crackdown on unfit and unregistered vehicles, and impounded forty vehicles

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority on Thursday launched a crackdown on unfit and unregistered vehicles, and impounded forty vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman supervised the crackdown conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed.

According to official sources, the impounded vehicles were being run on LPG cylinder, which was a clear violation of law. Hina Rehman seized forty vehicles, while owners of fourteen vehicles were challaned for Rs,3000 each.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had banned the use of LPG cylinder in vehicles. Separate cases were registered against the owners over violation.