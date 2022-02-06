RTA impounds 74 vehicles, imposes fine of Rs 167,500

KASUR, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :In a crackdown on smoky, overloaded, overcharging vehicles, violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and without route permit, the district transport authority challaned 157 vehicles, impounded 74 vehicles and imposed a total fine of 167,500 on violation of traffic rules in the district during the month of January 2022.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, district regional transport authority secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that during the last month, 1,044 vehicles were checked by setting up pickets in various parts of the district, out of which, 157 vehicles were challaned over various violations, 74 vehicles were impounded with imposing a total fine of Rs 167,500 on the owners.

He warned that citizen should keep their vehicles in order and ensure coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), otherwise strict action would be taken against them.