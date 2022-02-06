UrduPoint.com

RTA Impounds 74 Vehicles, Imposes Fine Of Rs 167,500

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

RTA impounds 74 vehicles, imposes fine of Rs 167,500

KASUR, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :In a crackdown on smoky, overloaded, overcharging vehicles, violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and without route permit, the district transport authority challaned 157 vehicles, impounded 74 vehicles and imposed a total fine of 167,500 on violation of traffic rules in the district during the month of January 2022.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, district regional transport authority secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that during the last month, 1,044 vehicles were checked by setting up pickets in various parts of the district, out of which, 157 vehicles were challaned over various violations, 74 vehicles were impounded with imposing a total fine of Rs 167,500 on the owners.

He warned that citizen should keep their vehicles in order and ensure coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Traffic January Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

12 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

12 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>