RTA Impounds Eight Buses On Corona SOPs Violations; Imposes Rs 21,000 Fines

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:35 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi teams inspected various buses and public transport vehicles (PSVs) at different routes and impounded eight buses on violation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 21,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi teams inspected various buses and public transport vehicles (PSVs) at different routes and impounded eight buses on violation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 21,000.

According to a District Administration Spokesman, RTA officials checked the implementation of social distancing and wearing of masks by the passengers in buses and other PSVs vehicles and took action against the rules violators.

RTA teams on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali continued its ongoing campaign to check violations of SOPs.

The DC urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The district administration, including Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, other officers and RTA teams have accelerated their raids against the violators, he added.

The provincial government had imposed strict restrictions on public transport and business activities to control spread of the virus.

To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary Rashid Ali were conducting raids on PSVs on regular basis.

