RTA Impounds Eight PSVs Vehicles On Overloading, Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi impounded eight Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and imposed fines for violation of overloading and overcharging.

According to a RTA spokesman, the team on the directives of the RTA Secretary conducted raids and checked violations on different routes.

He said that there was a zero-tolerance policy against overloading and overcharging and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

During the operation against overcharging and overloading, 29 vehicles were penalized while eight impounded, he added.

