UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Initiates Action Against Transporters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:48 PM

RTA initiates action against transporters

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur Rehman Jamali said on the directives of Transport and Mass Transit department, action was underway against transporters overcharging fare, illegal bus stations, illegal road permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG-cylinders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur Rehman Jamali said on the directives of Transport and Mass Transit department, action was underway against transporters overcharging fare, illegal bus stations, illegal road permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG-cylinders.

In a statement, he said in this connection, 140 vehicles operating on different routes were inspected during which different vehicles were fined Rs.68,000 and the fine amount was recovered on the spot.

He said Rs.4500 were refunded to passengers overcharged by transporters, adding on the instructions of the provincial secretary transport, proceedings were being carried out on daily basis against public transport vehicles for violating the law.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Fine Vehicles Road

Recent Stories

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

3 minutes ago

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

8 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

5 minutes ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.