RTA initiates action against transporters

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Saud-ur Rehman Jamali said on the directives of Transport and Mass Transit department, action was underway against transporters overcharging fare, illegal bus stations, illegal road permit holders and owners of public transport and school vans using CNG-cylinders.

In a statement, he said in this connection, 140 vehicles operating on different routes were inspected during which different vehicles were fined Rs.68,000 and the fine amount was recovered on the spot.

He said Rs.4500 were refunded to passengers overcharged by transporters, adding on the instructions of the provincial secretary transport, proceedings were being carried out on daily basis against public transport vehicles for violating the law.