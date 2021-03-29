UrduPoint.com
RTA Initiates Awareness Campaign Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

RTA initiates awareness campaign against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has initiated awareness campaign among passengers,transporters and general public against coronavirus and urged them to strictly adhere to SOPs.

RTA Kohat Superintendent, Shaukat Zaman and Traffic Officer Tanveer Aasi inspected passengers' buses and coach stands of Bannu, Karak, and Mianwali and directed drivers to strictly follow anti corona SOPs.

They distributed free face masks and sanitizers among transporters, passengers and drivers and warned them for strict action including cancellation of permits in case of violation of SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

