RTA issued 11,928 tickets during 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued 11,928 tickets to vehicles on different violations during the year 2022.

Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar said here on Friday that tickets were issued to those vehicles moving on roads without route permits, overcharging, overloading and fitness certificates.

He said that 3,852 vehicles were also impounded while a fine of Rs 6.2 million was collected from transporters during the year. He said that legal action was being taken against smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

He warned the driver to repair their vehicles, otherwise they would have to face legal action.