RTA issues revised fare list for Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :On public demand the District Administration and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday issued a revised fare schedule for four local routes of Abbottabad and also reduced midway fares to Rs 20ees.

According to the new fare lists, a fare of Rs 20 will be charged for travelling from Abbottabad to Sethi Mosque, Kakul Main Gate, and Dobather. A fare of Rs 25 has been set from Nawanshahr to Bypass Road and from Bilal Town to Missile Chowk.

Regional Transport Authority's board chaired by Commissioner Hazara division has immediately implemented the fare schedule and issued a notification to place it inside the public transport Suzuki vehicles and decided to take strict action in case of violation.

Following the demand of the citizens, the Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority Board Commissioner Hazara Division and members including the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, and the President of Suzuki Transport Union have decided to set the local route fare according to the distance in a meeting.

Earlier, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid and former Nazim Sardar Hukam Dad Advocate and a delegation of citizens met with Secretary RTA Omar Khan and discussed their concerns.

Secretary RTA, Omar Khan informed the delegation that on the local routes, revised fares will be immediately enforced in Abbottabad city and all Suzuki drivers will be required to display their fare list inside the vehicles.

He said that strict action will be taken in case of violation of the law, the delegation thanked all the board members including Commissioner Hazara and said that Suzuki drivers should be bound to charge according to the official fare list.