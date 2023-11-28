RTA issues revised fare list for public transport of Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday after a comprehensive meeting with key stakeholders fixed fares for Suzuki vehicles operating on local routes and notified reduced fare list.

The decision was reached in consultation with Secretary RTA Hazara division Athar Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, representatives from the Suzuki Union, municipal officials, Vice Chairman Hazara Qaumi Mahaz, and journalists.

According to the notification issued by the RTA, due to the recent increase in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices @ 80 /- from (Rs 235/- to 315/-), following the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 regarding the fixation of maximum or minimum fares the urban routes of district Abbottabad introduced new reduced fare list.

From Abbottabad to Ayub Medical Complex new reduced fare would be 30 rupees while from Abbottabad city to Sethi Masjid the fare would be 15 rupees.

Abbottabad to Nawanshahr 20 rupees, Abbottabad to Dobhathar 20 rupees, Abbottabad to Shimla Hill 10 rupees, Abbottabad to Salhad 10 rupees, Abbottabad to Kakul main gate 20 rupees, while from Abbottabad to Harno Aziz Bang new fare would be 45 rupees.

The people of Abbottabad have appreciated the issuance of the revised fares list and demanded to implement it with true spirit.