UrduPoint.com

RTA Kalat Urges Bus Owners To Avoid Traveling To Karachi In View Of Storm

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:49 PM

RTA Kalat urges bus owners to avoid traveling to Karachi in view of storm

The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kalat Wednesday urged transporters to avoid traveling toward Karchi as Meteorological Department forecast a risk of Cyclone, Biparjoy in the next 48 to 72 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kalat Wednesday urged transporters to avoid traveling toward Karchi as Meteorological Department forecast a risk of Cyclone, Biparjoy in the next 48 to 72 hours.

According to statement, therefore passenger bus owners should avoid traveling towards Quetta to Karachi and Gadani during this time to avoid any kind of loss and trouble.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta RTA Kalat

Recent Stories

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, ..

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, meaningful' participation of ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada Counts on Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands R ..

Canada Counts on Foreign Firefighter Aid, Stands Ready to Help Others Too - Trud ..

55 seconds ago
 KP Govt mulling to revise advertisement policy

KP Govt mulling to revise advertisement policy

58 seconds ago
 US House Committee Launches Probe Into Mayorkas' O ..

US House Committee Launches Probe Into Mayorkas' Open Borders Policy - Congressm ..

59 seconds ago
 Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia ..

Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Min ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses function ..

Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses functional

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.