RTA Kalat urges bus owners to avoid traveling to Karachi in view of storm

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kalat Wednesday urged transporters to avoid traveling toward Karchi as Meteorological Department forecast a risk of Cyclone, Biparjoy in the next 48 to 72 hours.

According to statement, therefore passenger bus owners should avoid traveling towards Quetta to Karachi and Gadani during this time to avoid any kind of loss and trouble.