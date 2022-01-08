RTA launches shuttle bus service to facilitate stranded tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched a shuttle bus service to facilitate the stranded tourists in Murree.

According to Secretary, RTA, Rashid Ali, the shuttle bus service was being run from Lower Topa to Bahara Kahu.

The shuttle service comprising 10 coaster buses was being operated on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali from Saturday afternoon to facilitate the stranded tourists, he added.

He said that the tourists, whose vehicles were trapped in heavy snow, were being shifted to Bahara Kahu.

The service would continue till all the tourists were shifted to safe place, he added.