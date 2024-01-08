Open Menu

RTA, Local Admin Impose Fine Against Polluters, Traffic Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

The district administration and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in a campaign launched against traffic violators and smoke-emitting vehicles imposed fine and registered complaints for further action

During the drive, the concerned authorities imposed heavy fine on 244 smoke-emitting vehicle owners and brick kilns to clean and neat the environment of the Peshawar region.

The district administration, traffic police, and RTA took action on the directives of DC Afaq Wazir.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Lutfur Rehman and Owais Khan along with police and RTA officials, inspected vehicles on main G.T road and Ring road. In Mattni area, teams also inspected smoke-emitting kilns. This special month-long "clean and green Peshawar" campaign involves various departments, including RTA, Traffic Police, TMAs, and WSSP.

